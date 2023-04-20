The terror of millions of families who are suffering from the escalation of violence in schools in Brazil, where lately everything from children to teachers have been barbarically murdered, as Joan Royo Gual has just lucidly reported in this newspaper, has awakened in Lula the best of his human sensibility.

Faced with the flood of proposals from his government to stop the tragedy that has families in suspense, Lula, the rude ex-unionist of the past, has brought out the best of his human personality, almost forgetting his own responsibility as head of state.

After categorically rejecting the proposal to transform schools into maximum security prisons, since, according to him, “it would not be political, human or social”, he demolished, with a graphic example, many of the proposals made by his collaborators. and he emphasized the example given to his children by his family. When a child, carried away by the example of his parents, Lula said, believes that the solution to violence is resolved with weapons, it is worth asking: “Did the child read that in the Bible? No. In his school books? No. It’s because he heard it from his father or his mother at home.”

Lula emphatically rejected the idea that the security crisis in schools could be resolved “neither with money, nor by building walls, nor with metal detectors.” And it was at that moment that the president, in his role as grandfather, had to remember the sad episode he lived through while he was in jail, when his grandson, Arthur, who was going to turn eight years old, died suddenly and they wanted to prevent him from going to school. burial of him

In his speech to analyze the possible solutions against the hatred unleashed against children in schools, Lula surely had before his eyes the memory of his grandson who died while he was in prison. She commented as if talking to herself: “I think of the children being searched when they enter school every morning. How pathetic it would be for his parents, for the mayors, governors, president and institutions, an eight-year-old boy being inspected”. And he was noticed between excited and indignant.

When Lula lost his grandson as a child, rivers of cheap and obscene jokes flowed among his political enemies from the extreme right and insisted that he be prevented from saying goodbye to him. I remembered then in the edition of this newspaper, when in the Nazi concentration camps children were burned alive because they were not fit to work. And that in one of those fields one of his leaders used the little water available to water the flowers in his garden, leaving the children to die of thirst.

Some readers then accused me of having exaggerated. It is possible, although you have to put yourself in the situation that Lula was living in prison at the time, seeing how they made fun of the death of his grandson, without being able to be by his side, to better understand what he is feeling now seeing how the violence that in this The country has seriously sharpened the Bolsonaro extreme right, it is reaching the limit of horror of a teenager killing children who are still starting their lives with an ax to the head at school.

Lula’s mixed emotion and indignation when commenting with his government on the serious and painful war against schools redeems him at this moment from the criticism he is receiving, inside and outside the country, about his controversial positions on the delicate issue of war. between Russia and Ukraine.

A president capable of feeling the pain of seeing an innocent child militarized in his school to defend him against the barbarity of criminals and greedy gunmen will always be a shield that defends us all against the increasingly explicit temptations of wanting to convert this country into an armed fortress. It is the human and social sensitivity demonstrated by Lula, the only way to dominate the monsters of violence to make way for the angels of peace.

