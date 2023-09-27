Aid will be monthly and will include savings to try to retain students at school, says Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced this Tuesday (September 26, 2023) that the government will have aid for high school students. The idea is that the scholarship is monthly and that there is a savings account to keep students in school. The proposal is similar to what was proposed by the then presidential candidate Simone Tebetwho is now Minister of Planning.

The new program, according to Santana, is in the final phase of studies. There is no defined name, value or format yet.

“We are finalizing the design, within the possibilities of budgetary resources that exist, both in the MEC [Ministério da Educação] as in MDS [Ministério do Desenvolvimento Social], because we are going to use CadÚnico, Bolsa Família, integrating with Inep’s school census so that we can reach. The idea is that we can guarantee support”he stated.

The Minister of Education also said that it is at this stage of high school that teenagers experience difficulties in their families and drop out of school to work.

“The idea is to provide assistance to this young person, which will be monthly and assistance that will be a savings so that he can receive at the end of high school each year. So, this is the design, we are finalizing it to find out who the target audience will be, what the value will be within the budgetary conditions. It is a program that will be launched soon”he declared.

The government’s expectation is that the new program will be launched in October and the objective is to reduce school dropouts as much as possible when changing from basic education to secondary education.

During the 2022 presidential campaign, then-candidate Simone Tebet promised savings of R$5,000 as a prize for students who finished high school. When the emedebista announced her support for Lula in the 2nd round, she stated that there was a commitment from the PT member to incorporate his proposals in some way in a future government.

The proposal is similar to what was announced by the Minister of Education: “The idea is that you can only withdraw savings at the end of high school. This savings could increase each year. It will be deposited in full at the end of the year and he will withdraw it at the end of high school, which he will use to open a business, to go to college with other goals.”