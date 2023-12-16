Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 7:25

The participation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the delivery of Minha Casa, Minha Vida properties this Saturday, 16th, will be his first official agenda in São Paulo since July, when he took over the new board of directors of the Metalworkers Union of São Paulo. ABC, in São Bernardo do Campo. During this period, the president concentrated activities in Brasília and abroad. Meanwhile, it was up to the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), to be frequently present in the territory he once governed. Now, Lula also returns with an eye on next year's electoral campaign, which should make him change his stance in 2024 as well.

Lula is expected to intensify his agenda in São Paulo and other large cities next year, when he will begin his pilgrimage to the municipal elections. He will be the main electoral campaigner for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) in the dispute for mayor of the capital of São Paulo against the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

In addition to the government commitment, Lula wants to take advantage of the trip to São Paulo this Saturday to promote the meeting between Boulos and Marta Suplicy (no party). The president arranges for the current Secretary of International Relations of the Nunes administration at City Hall to be the vice candidate on the PSOL deputy's ticket. The idea is for Marta to return to the PT, an acronym she left in 2015 after criticizing cases of corruption in the party.

The PT member should also act in the electoral campaign of state deputy Fernando Ferreira (PT-SP), who will run for Mayor of São Bernardo do Campo. The city is the political birthplace of Lula, who led metalworker strikes during the military dictatorship.

Since his last visit to São Paulo, the PT member has been to 11 countries around the world. The main commitments were the BRICS summit in South Africa in August, when he took advantage of his trip to the African continent to visit Angola and São Tomé; the G-20, held in India in September, which was followed by a trip to Cuba for a meeting of the G-77, a group of developing countries, and the UN General Assembly in New York. Lula also went to Paraguay to participate in President Santiago Peña's inauguration in August.

More recently, the president toured the Middle East between the end of November and the beginning of December. He passed through Saudi Arabia before participating in the United Nations Climate Conference (COP-28) in Doha, Qatar. He then embarked for the United Arab Emirates and, on his return, went to Germany, where he worked to try to advance the closing of the bilateral agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

He and the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, still maintain an address in a rented luxury house in Alto de Pinheiros, West Zone of the capital of São Paulo, although they have not visited the place in recent months. The report found that although Lula is legally responsible for renting the space, he receives, in addition to his salary, an allowance from the PT which, in practice, contributes to the cost of housing.

The justification would be that the house would function not only as a residence, but for political meetings as an honorary president. The PT's accountability to the TSE shows that, from January to September, Lula had already received R$86,111.22 from the PT. From May to September payments were identical: monthly installments of R$9,598.92.

When questioned, the PT reported that it has used “since 2021, exclusively its own fundraising resources to pay part of the rent for a property in São Paulo used by the honorary president of the party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”. The acronym says that “this allocation of resources has always been informed and justified to the Electoral Court”.

Surgeries

Interlocutors argue that the absence in the State, which gave him 11.5 million votes in 2022 in the second round of the dispute with Jair Bolsonaro (14.2 million), is due, in part, to the hip surgeries to which the PT member underwent in July and at the end of September and left him more than a month in recovery. The last of them was held in September at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in Brasília, where he was admitted on the 29th of that month and spent four days in hospital.

At the time, the president was treated for osteoarthritis that caused him chronic pain. They say that, before that, Lula felt pain that hindered his movement and, therefore, avoided traveling. This did not prevent the president, however, from making various plans abroad before and after the procedure, instead of opting for trips to São Paulo.

Allies claim that this increased the visits of his children who live in the capital of São Paulo to him in Brasília. Even Christmas for the Collectors, which Lula traditionally attends at the end of the year, will be held in the federal capital this year, instead of São Paulo. The president's presence is confirmed.

Allies also remember that, in addition to Alckmin, the Ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, traveled frequently to the capital of São Paulo and represented Lula in appointments.

