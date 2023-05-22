Estadão Contenti

05/22/2023 – 12:37

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again defended the creation of a common currency among the Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – in the same mold as the euro, as a way of reducing dependence on the dollar in exchanges commercials.

“I dream of building several currencies among other countries that trade, that the BRICs have a currency. Like the euro”, said the PT in Hiroshima, after ending his participation in the G7.

The euro, however, is a single currency used between European countries, while the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, usually defends a common currency exclusively for commercial transactions, in a kind of clearing house to replace the dollar.

“It is not possible to depend on the dollar to do foreign trade […]. We will have to discuss the Brics currency at some point”, declared the president at a press conference in Hiroshima, at the end of his official trip to Japan to participate in the G7.

Lula once again defended aid to Argentina, a trading partner that is a destination for Brazilian exports and is facing a serious economic crisis under the government of leftist Alberto Fernández.

At the G7, Lula met with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and asked for relief from pressure on Argentine debts.

“I spoke with the director of the IMF about the situation in Argentina and asked her to understand why, after the pandemic, Argentina faced a drought. Let’s give Argentina some time to recover,” reported Lula. “Our companies need to continue selling to Argentina,” she added.

The creation of a common currency to reduce dependence on the dollar is also negotiated between Brazil and Argentina. “I want an economy, so that everyone can negotiate with whoever they want,” declared the president.























