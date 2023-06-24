President met with Pope Francis and G20 leaders; “I am sure that Brazil will have good results”, said

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) flew back to Brazil this Saturday (24.jun.2023). According to Planalto’s official schedule, the Chief Executive lands in Brasília at 5:40 pm. I was in Paris for a G20 event. Earlier, he passed through Italy and met with Pope Francis.

In your profile twitterthe PT declared that the meetings were important to resume relations between nations and think “about the future”. He stated that he is certain that Brazil will have “good fruits”.

31 DAYS OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY

Lula realized 12 international trips in the first 6 months of government. With that, the Chief Executive has already stayed 31 days outside Brazil. After returning from France this Saturday (June 24, 2023), the PT candidate still has 5 more destinations, including COP28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in the United Arab Emirates, in December.

In his international agenda, Lula prioritized visiting more European countries such as Portugal, Spain, Italy and France. The petista went to the coronation of Charles III, in the United Kingdom, in a transfer that cost BRL 3 million. As for China and the United Arab Emirates, it was R$ 6.6 million.