Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/01/2024 – 19:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned, this Thursday, 4th, to Brasília after having spent the end of year festivities at Restinga de Marambaia, in Rio de Janeiro. The head of the Executive remained the entire day at Palácio do Alvorada, the official residence of the presidency, and met with the minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom), Paulo Pimenta.

Lula embarked on December 26th for Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. The PT member's return to the federal capital was initially scheduled for Wednesday, 3rd, but the head of the Executive decided to extend the end-of-year recess and postponed his return to Brasília until this morning.

Restinga de Marambaia is a private piece of the Rio de Janeiro coastline in the areas of the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro, Itaguaí and Mangaratiba. The site is administered by the Navy, the Brazilian Army and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) and, as it is a military area, access is restricted. There is also a marine training unit in the region.

Lula's return to the federal capital is accompanied by decisions to be taken by the federal government. On January 8, the Lula 3 administration plans a one-year “anniversary” of the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília. Governors were invited to participate.

The date will even represent the last day of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in office. Dino had his name approved for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by the Senate in December and is expected to take over as minister of the Supreme Court at the end of February. The replacement, however, is still uncertain, as Lula has not yet decided on the name to head the department.