Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 17:29

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arrived towards the end of the afternoon this Friday, 5th, at Palácio da Alvorada after a series of commitments in Pernambuco and Ceará. He had been out of Brasília since the morning of Thursday the 4th.

There is an expectation that there will be definitions regarding Petrobras with Lula's return to the federal capital.

The president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, is at risk of being replaced in the position by the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante.

Earlier, the minister of the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, stated that, in a few days, the Petrobras scenario could stabilize.

“In a few days, we will have a scenario of stability so that Petrobras can worry about its main attention,” said Pimenta in an interview with Globonews .