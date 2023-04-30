The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, returned to Brasília late this Saturday afternoon, the 29th, after traveling to São Paulo at lunchtime. He traveled to attend his goddaughter’s funeral.

Lula’s agenda for the 1st of May is still unknown.

The Planalto office has not yet confirmed whether the President of the Republic will be able to return to the São Paulo capital on Monday, when Labor Day is celebrated.

He had initially confirmed his presence at an event traditionally organized by trade union centrals in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo, but his trip was cancelled.