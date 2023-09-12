President disembarked around midnight in Brasília; This is the PT member’s 13th international trip since assuming the Presidency

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) disembarked early this Tuesday morning (September 12, 2023) in Brazil after spending 4 days in India to participate in the 18th edition of the G20 Summit. The presidential plane landed around midnight, in Brasília.

It was Lula’s 13th international trip since the PT member took office. With his trip to the G20, Lula has already spent 49 days outside Brazil. The lifting of the Power360 Considers 1 day every time President Lula spends more than 12 hours outside the country, whether on the day of embarkation or disembarkation.

The president still has at least 4 international trips scheduled until the end of the year: Cuba, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Germany. On September 15, Lula leaves for Havana and then for New York, where he participates in the G77 meeting and the UN General Assembly (United Nations), respectively.

BRAZIL TAKES ON G20

The 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit ended on Sunday (September 10) in New Delhi, the Indian capital, with consensus on a vague text on the war in Ukraine, without holding Russia responsible, with discussions on tackling climate issues, rhetorical requests on reform of the UN and multilateral organizations.

The meeting ended with the handover of the bloc’s rotating presidency from India to Brazil. The block meetings were held on Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10).

Lula took charge of the G20, as it had already been previously defined in previous years that 2024 would be Brazil’s turn to preside over the bloc. It was also a symbolic act when the PT member received the wooden gavel that represents the position from the hands of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Brazil will only take over the de facto position on December 1st, when India ends its mandate.