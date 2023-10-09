President remains in isolation at Palácio da Alvorada to recover from hip and eyelid surgeries

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held its 1st official work meeting this Monday (Oct 9, 2023), 10 days after having performed two surgeries, one on the hip and the other on the eyelids. The Chief Executive spoke via video conference with 4 ministers and 2 advisors in the morning.

The following participated in the meeting:

José Múcio – Ministry of Defense;

Márcio Macêdo – minister of the General Secretariat;

Alexandre Padilha – Minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations;

Paulo Pimenta – minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication;

Celso Amorim – chief advisor to the Presidency;

Marco Aurélio Ribeiro (known as Marcola) – chief of staff to the president.

The meeting was not initially planned. A If with (Secretariat of Social Communication) announced at 2:35 pm the commitment made at 11 am.

Lula, 77 years old, underwent a procedure on September 29 to place a prosthesis on the head of his right femur to correct arthrosis in the pelvis. The president also took the opportunity to undergo plastic surgery to remove excess skin on his eyelids.

The medical recommendation was for Lula to spend 15 days recovering at Palácio da Alvorada without receiving visitors due to concerns about viral infections. The president is free to work, as long as it is at his home and with breaks for physiotherapy sessions.

Last week, Lula even spoke to ministers over the phone, but did not record it in his public work diary.