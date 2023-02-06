Minister affirms that the president will go to Bahia to inaugurate a housing complex; act should mark the return of the program

Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costareinforced this Sunday (5.Feb.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will visit Bahia on the 14th of February to resume the My home, my life. According to him, the inauguration of a housing complex in the city of Santo Amaro will mark the return of the social program.

Rui said that other houses will be inaugurated in other cities simultaneously and the transmission will be live on a big screen. “Almost 3,000 units will be inaugurated that day. We will also publish the new Minha Casa Minha Vida guidelines”he added in an interview with the news channel GloboNews.

The minister stated that 120,000 units of track 1 of the program – for low-income families – have not been completed and that the government will resume work. He said he will talk to governors and mayors about the situation.

Rui Costa also announced the creation of an application for managers to register unfinished works. According to him, projects have been paralyzed since the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“There are almost 4,000 paralyzed works. Most of them above 60% execution. Health works, from Minha Casa Minha Vida”he declared.

He said that mayors and governors will be able to attach photos of the works and a spreadsheet with an estimate of completion on the platform. According to Rui, the application helps to speed up the resumption of services.

Without quoting directly, the former governor of Bahia criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “Unfortunately, the feeling we have is that there was no government. That’s the expression. It’s not that the government was just bad, it didn’t exist.”.