Paralyzed for 7 years, the collegiate will have 20 ministries, BNDES and 21 civil society institutions as participants

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) resumes on the morning of this Thursday (6.Jul.2023) the meetings of the CNDI (National Council for Industrial Development). It will be the 1st meeting of the collegiate in 7 years.

A meeting is scheduled for 11 am, at the Planalto Palace. Half an hour earlier, Lula was talking to the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin.

In addition to the Ministry of Industry, responsible for chairing the council, another 19 portfolios are part of the group. The BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and 21 civil society institutions also take part. Read the list of CNDI participants.

In announcementthe Planalto Palace said that the objective of the council will be “the resumption of industrial policies, innovation and promotion of more competitive qualified international insertion”, overcoming production and technological delays.

The new industrial policy will also focus on “socioeconomic inclusion; professional training and income improvement; reduction of regional inequalities; and sustainability”, according to the government.