President criticized columnists who question his ability to run for re-election in 2026 due to his age, as he will be 81 in 2030

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) responded, on the morning of this Friday (5.Jul.2024), to recent comparisons made between him and the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democrat). The PT candidate’s vitality for the 2026 elections has been questioned, since at the end of a possible re-election he will be the same age as the American, 81 years old, at the end of his term in 2030.

“These days I’ve been seeing several columnists’ articles saying that ‘Lula is tired’ because of Biden in the United States. Anyone who thinks I’m tired, I invite you to make an appointment with me during my term.”he said.

He cited the different places he had been this week and provoked critics. “If I can stand getting up at 5am and sleeping 0h every day, then you can say I’m tired. I want to see if the person who says I’m tired and is sitting with his butt in the chair writing has the courage to get up and go out for a walk.”he stated.

Watch from 1h16m50s:

The parallel began to be drawn after Biden’s poor performance against Donald Trump (Republican) in a debate held on June 27. The US president has been pressured to withdraw his candidacy by his own allies who doubt his physical strength and good cognitive ability to defeat Trump.

Lula asked that anyone who has questions about his energy, ask his wife, Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja. “She is an eyewitness. When I say I am 70 years old, have the energy of a 30-year-old and the desire of a 20-year-old, I am speaking from experience.”

The statements were made at the end of Lula’s speech in Osasco (SP), where he inaugurated a new academic and administrative building for EPPEN (São Paulo School of Politics, Economics and Business), on the Osasco Campus of Unifesp (Federal University of Sao Paulo).