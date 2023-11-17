Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 9:19

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reserved this Friday, the 17th, for a series of diplomatic commitments. First, he participates remotely in the second Voices of the Global South virtual summit at 10 am. Afterwards, he will receive letters of credentials from 13 foreign ambassadors in Brazil.

The presentation of letters of credentials is part of the diplomatic rite. Arriving in the country where he will serve, the foreign ambassador presents the letters of credentials to the local political leader. It is a way of saying, officially, that you represent a foreign state.

The ambassadors who will present letters of credentials to Lula, at Palácio do Planalto, are:

2pm – Mateja Kracun, from Slovenia;

2:15 p.m. – Ahmad Mohammed Al-Shebani, from Qatar;

2:30 p.m. – Osama Ibrahim Ayad Sawan, from Libya;

2:45 p.m. – Fiona Flood, from Ireland;

3pm – Marian Schuegraf, from the European Union;

3:15 p.m. – Glynne Namulula Michelo, from Zambia;

3:30 p.m. – Andrii Melnyk, from Ukraine;

3:45 p.m. – Bettina Cadenbach, from Germany;

4pm – Vasilios Philippou from Cyprus;

4:15 p.m. – Miklós Tamás Halmai, from Hungary;

4:30 p.m. – Emmanuel Lenain, from France;

4:45 p.m. – Alessandro Cortese, from Italy;

5pm – Bogna Janke, from Poland.