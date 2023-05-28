President held barbecue with ministers and congressmen on Friday night and discussed relations with Congress and nomination for the STF

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) reopened this Friday (May 27, 2023) an old tradition from his other 2 terms at the head of the Presidency of the Republic. He promoted a barbecue for ministers, leaders of his government in Congress and members of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) at Palácio da Alvorada during the night.

The meeting took place at the end of a troubled week, with victories and defeats in Congress that will reverberate over the next few days. The government, for example, will have to negotiate changes to the deputy’s report with the Chamber Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) of the provisional measure that reorganized Lula’s ministries. Congressmen made changes that emptied the prerogatives of the ministries of the Environment and Native Peoples.

Participating in the barbecue:

Rui Costa – Minister of the Civil House;

– Minister of the Civil House; Alexandre Padilha – Minister of Institutional Relations;

– Minister of Institutional Relations; Paulo Pimenta – Minister of Social Communication;

– Minister of Social Communication; Flávio Dino – Minister of Justice;

– Minister of Justice; Alexandre Silveira – Minister of Mines and Energy;

– Minister of Mines and Energy; Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labour,

– Minister of Labour, Carlos Favaro – Minister of Agriculture;

– Minister of Agriculture; Anielle Franco – Minister of Racial Equality;

– Minister of Racial Equality; Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) – leader of the government in the Senate;

(PT-BA) – leader of the government in the Senate; José Guimaraes (PT-CE) – leader of the government in the Chamber;

(PT-CE) – leader of the government in the Chamber; Randolph Rodrigues (non-AP party) – government leader in Congress;

(non-AP party) – government leader in Congress; Alexandre de Moraes – president of the TSE and minister of the STF;

– president of the TSE and minister of the STF; Gilmar Mendes – minister of the STF;

– minister of the STF; Ricardo Lewandowski – former minister of the STF.

During the barbecue, the articulation of the government was the theme in the circles. According to Power360 As it turned out, the president did not make a speech, but signaled in conversations that he should be more directly involved in the dialogue with deputies and senators to oil the government’s relationship with its support base in Congress, which is still fragile and insufficient to approve the measures of interest from the Plateau.

The guests also talked about the CPIs (Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry) of the 8th of January and the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) and what their consequences might be for the government. The assessment is that the commission that will investigate the MST has greater military potential against the Planalto than the other, which should function more as a platform for opponents of the Executive.

Lula also indicated that he should formalize the appointment of his lawyer, Cristiano Zanin, to the vacancy left by Lewandowski in the STF. The name of the person responsible for his acquittal in Lava Jato has already been crystallized for the position for weeks, but the president is still evaluating the best political moment for the nomination.

Although the conversations revolved around day-to-day government issues, Lula and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, constantly urged guests to leave political matters aside, according to reports. It was also asked that no one use their cell phones during the fraternization.

It was up to the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to help make the barbecue, which had sirloin steak and lamb meat. Rice, farofa, vinaigrette and mayonnaise were also served.

Lula also told the guests that he intends to hold new meetings like the one on Friday with the presence of more congressmen from the allied base and from parties that can help the government in Congress.

This type of fraternization was frequent in his previous governments. The president used Palácio da Alvorada and Granja do Torto. Currently, the Granja has not yet been used by the new government. According to ministers close to Lula, in addition to being a moment of relaxation, they are also an opportunity for the Chief Executive to collect impressions with allies and help put a brake on tidying up.