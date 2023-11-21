Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 21/11/2023 – 13:52

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reprimanded the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), on the morning of this Tuesday, 21st, after the head of the municipal Executive demanded the PT member via social media to hand over the Leopoldina Station – a historic building opened in December 1926 and which today is at imminent risk of collapse – to the municipality.

In response to Paes’ request on

“Dear Eduardo Paes, it doesn’t have to be on Twitter, you can always call me or arrange a conversation so we can talk and work together for our Rio de Janeiro”, wrote the president.

Minutes after Lula’s response, Paes returned to social media and justified his action. “But I wanted to ask Minister Ester for help and the SPU superintendent has already made contact. It worked! You have a lot to sort out. I only bother you on the phone or chat when it’s a very urgent matter! I know that Rio is counting on you”, said the mayor.

A first-time ally of Lula, Paes made a public demand for the president and the minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, to hand over the Barão de Mauá Railway Station (known as Leopoldina) so that the municipality can bear the reforms.

Elections

Paes and the PT are negotiating a single ticket to run for Rio Mayor next year. The president’s party is asking for the position of vice mayor to join the re-election ticket. The alliance began to be formed during last year’s presidential elections, when Paes declared support and campaigned for Lula in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The Leopoldina Station building belongs to the Union and the State of Rio de Janeiro. Under the terms of the concession contract, SuperVia – which manages urban trains in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro – is responsible for the station’s boarding area and the yard with four boarding platforms. Recently, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the concessionaire signed an agreement, in May last year, to renovate part of the structure.

According to the federal government, the tender for the works to revitalize the station should be made in the first half of 2024. According to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, the repairs should cost R$25 million to the Union’s coffers.

Paes is negotiating the purchase of the station land, which has been abandoned for at least a decade.