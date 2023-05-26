Brazil Agencyi

05/25/2023 – 23:14

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, on Thursday night (25), that he spoke by telephone with the President of China, Xi Jinping. The conversation took place the day before and covered different topics, including a meeting of the Brics, an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as the situation of the war in Ukraine.

“Yesterday [24] I had a telephone conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping. We talked about the global situation, the need for peace in Ukraine, the participation of our countries in the BRICS summit in August. And about our strategic partnership on a bilateral basis,” Lula wrote on social media.

The conversation takes place just over a month after the bilateral meeting between the two presidents in Beijing, and days after Lula returned from his trip to Japan, where he participated in the external engagement segment of the G7 Summit, a group formed by the seven most industrialized countries in the world (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and UK).

In Hiroshima, between the 19th and 21st, Lula met with 11 heads of government and entities, when he addressed bilateral issues and themes on the international agenda. In addition to environmental issues and food security, which were central during the summit, the subject that dominated the debate tables was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
























