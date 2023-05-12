In Ceará, the president again said that the government will fight to have political influence in the company

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) repeated for the 4th time this week the criticism of the sale of Eletrobras, carried out by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In a speech this Friday (May 12, 2023) in Fortaleza (CE), the PT member repeated that privatization was “injury to the country” and that the rules to which the government is subject “it is something we cannot accept without denouncing”.

“We went to court to fight for the government to have the right to 43% of the participation in the council [de administração]“, he said. The government currently owns 43% of the company’s shares, but is only entitled to 1 vote in the instance.

Lula also complained about the rule that determines that, if the government wants to buy back the company, it will have to pay the equivalent of 3 times the amount offered by private entities. “It’s against the country, it’s something we can’t accept without denouncing”, he said.

The president also criticized the salary increase for Eletrobras executives after privatization. “And the first thing honest directors in the private sector did was increase their salary from R$60,000 to R$360,000”he said.

On Thursday (May 11, 2023), Lula said that there was “bandit” It is “Crime against homeland” in the conditions of sale of the energy company that, according to the president, harmed the federal government itself.

The AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) filed a lawsuit with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on May 5 to question the limit of up to 10% of the Union’s voting rights in Eletrobras. Here’s the full of the action (9 MB).

Signed by Lula, the action asks the Supreme Court to annul a section of the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras. The text established the alteration of the company’s bylaws to limit the voting capital to up to 10%, regardless of the equity interest of each shareholder.

The government wants the passage to apply only to voting rights relating to shares acquired after privatization.

On the trip to Fortaleza, Lula signed a provisional measure creating the Full Time Schools program. The choice by the State was a gesture to the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, former governor of Ceará.

The program’s goal is to expand the offer by 1 million full-time places in basic education schools across the country. The expected investment is R$ 4 billion. The money will be passed on to states and municipalities so that they can expand enrollment in state and municipal education networks.