In an interview, the Ukrainian president says that the Brazilian’s statements do not bring peace in the midst of the war with Russia

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized the position of the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), about the war in his country, started by Russia. In an interview this Sunday (6.Aug.2023) to the EFE agency, he said he thought that the experience would make the PT member have a “greater understanding” about the world, but that he only repeats lines from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“To be honest, if President Lula wants to tell me something, let him sit down with me and tell me. So I believe we’re going to get this over with. I thought he had a greater understanding of the world. I believe it is very important to see the world as a whole.”he said.

On Wednesday (2.Aug), Lula said in a cafe with international correspondents that neither Zelensky nor Putin is interested in negotiating a peace agreement to end the war.

The Ukrainian president was questioned about the speech and also about a statement by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Celso Amorim, now special advisor for Brazil’s international affairs, that an eventual agreement needs to consider the concerns of the Russians in relation to security.

“I think President Lula is an experienced person, but I don’t quite understand one thing: does he believe that his (Brazilian) people do not fully understand what is happening and that he is counting on it? Lula’s statements do not bring peace at all. It’s strange to talk about Russia’s security. Only Russia, Putin and Lula talk about Russia’s security, about the guarantees that must be given for Russia’s security. I think he (Lula) has his own opinion. His thoughts don’t have to be the same as President Putin’s.”said the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky also praised Brazil for being a respected, peaceful country that does not invade other territories. Precisely for this reason, according to him, it makes no sense for Lula to be aligned with Putin. He also stated that Russians lie and create narratives.

“(Brazil) is not at war with anyone and is much more respected than Russia in the world today. The population (of Brazil) is respected. Brazil is not an aggressor country, but a peaceful country. Why does it have to agree with the narratives of a state leader who is no different from a colonizer? Putin constantly lies, manipulates and misinforms people. He is killing our children and raping our women”he stated.