The president goes to Bahia, Pernambuco and Ceará from Thursday to Friday; in 2023, the Northeast was the 2nd most visited region by PT members

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves at 8am this Thursday (18.jan.2024) for Bahia, where his 1st tour by States of Brazil in 2024. Then, it goes to Pernambuco and Ceará. The PT member promised to visit the 26 states during this year and focus on national agendas, but he will repeat destinations from his first year back in Planalto on this trip.

Lula's travels in 2024 should have a special focus on the municipal elections in October. Here is the presidential script:

Bahia – signs an agreement for the implementation of the Aerospace Technology Park, in Salvador, at 10:40 am;

– signs an agreement for the implementation of the Aerospace Technology Park, in Salvador, at 10:40 am; Pernambuco – participates in the ceremony promoted by Petrobras for the resumption of investments in the oil refinery Abreu e Lima, in Ipojuca, at 2:30 pm. The state-owned company announced on the 4th (17th January) the return of works to expand the complex;

– participates in the ceremony promoted by Petrobras for the resumption of investments in the oil refinery Abreu e Lima, in Ipojuca, at 2:30 pm. The state-owned company announced on the 4th (17th January) the return of works to expand the complex; Ceará – goes to the State on Friday (19 January). Participates in the launch of the unit ITA (Aeronautics Technological Institute) in Fortaleza.

The president chose the Northeast for his first work trip. The region, however, was the 2nd region that received the most trips from the PT member in 2023. It was second only to the Southeast, driven by SP, where Lula spent weekends, days off or with his family without an agenda.

Ignored States

In total, there are 8 states that were not visited by the PT member in this 3rd term. The majority (4) are in the Midwest. There are ignored destinations commanded by allies, such as Alagoas by Paulo Dantas (MDB).

The MDB leader in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), however, says there is no problem with the fact that Lula has not yet gone to the State.

“The president never failed us. In difficult times he was with us, and we are sure he will always be. His government is more than present here in Alagoas. As for the agenda, we understand, the time will come”told the Power360.

The Minister of Transport, also from Alagoas, Renan Filhofollows the same line, saying that there will be Lula's agendas in the State throughout the year: “Now that he said he’s going to travel more around Brazil this second year, we’re going to take him there.”

Among those led by opponents, such as Santa Catarina and Mato Groso do Sul, the one that has caused the most controversy is Minas Gerais, by Romeu Zema. Lula promised to go to the State, but there is no prospect of when this will happen.

According to the Power360Lula is “piled” with the municipal elections and wants to visit cities from north to south of the country. His party, however, appears to be in a lower rotation. The president has already complained about the lack of coordination of agendas that he can participate in in the cities.

At the end of last year, at a PT preparatory event for the municipal elections, the president said he wanted to be an electoral campaigner for allies across Brazil, who could use their works and achievements during the presidency to promote themselves.

Lula received suggestions for public agendas in the states from his ministers for January, including Minas Gerais. The preparation of the PT agenda, however, would be difficult because more than one State would have to join the same trip and it would not be “monothematic” at the president's request.

PT MUNICIPAL

The Workers' Party, despite having won the Presidency of the Republic and having one of the largest benches in Congress, has been losing ground in the cities with each election.

The party plans to use Lula once again as an electoral campaigner to try to increase the number of mayors elected in 2024. The President of the Republic has already said that he does not plan to cut construction money next year, contradicting his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad.

The acronym is the 10th with the most mayors. It has 227 of the more than 5,000 municipalities in the country. It is 23% of the number of mayors in Gilberto Kassab's PSD. Lula treats the October election as the 1st step of the 2026 elections. He has already said that the dispute will be between him and Bolsonaro.