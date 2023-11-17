Home cinema at Palácio da Alvorada was renovated and will show the film “Saudosa Maloca”

The Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Culture reopened the Palácio da Alvorada cinema this Friday (17.Nov.2023). The 1st session of Cine Alvorada will show the film “Saudosa Maloca” (2023), directed by Pedro Serrano, which premieres to the public on February 22, 2024. The screening is restricted to guests. The space holds around 20 people.

To journalists, Marcos Barros, president of Abraplex (Brazilian Association of Cinematographic Exhibition Companies Operators of Multiplex) reported that the renovation consisted of changing equipment so that the room could show productions with new technologies. The association donated all the projection equipment and sound system to the cinema through the internal cooperation agreement signed with the federal government.

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, said that the objective of the action is to give visibility to Brazilian audiovisual production. According to her, there are no plans for visits from the external public, but it is a possibility that “can be thought”.

In director Pedro Serrano’s view, the reopening of Cine Alvorada has symbolic weight for Brazilian audiovisual. “When the president sits down to watch a national film, it reverberates among the population […]it’s a cult of the movie theater to keep cultural custom alive”he declared.

In addition to Margareth Menezes, the event will also be attended by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja da Silva.

See images of the reopening recorded by the photojournalist of Power360 Sergio Lima: