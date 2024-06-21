Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/21/2024 – 20:54

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced a package of measures for Maranhãoon an agenda in São Luis this Friday afternoon (21), after a tour of the Northeast, which included agendas in Fortaleza and in Teresina.

Among the announcements is the work to expand five kilometers of Avenida Litorânea, via the São Luís strategy, which will connect the neighborhoods of Olho d’Água, in the capital, to Aracagy, in the city of São José de Ribamar (MA), Metropolitan region.

The stretch aims to ease traffic in the city center and was made possible through investments of R$237 million from the New Growth Acceleration Program – PAC. According to the government, the work includes two lanes with three lanes, including one exclusive for public transport, cycle paths and shoulders with parking spaces.

In his speech, Lula asked the press and society to monitor and monitor the announced investments. “Everything that was said here from this microphone, by all my ministers, and by the governor, you have to monitor to see if it will be fulfilled. When I returned to the Presidency, in 2023, there was a huge amount of works, thousands of works, that we started doing in 2008, money that I passed on to the city hall in 2010 and 2011, and this money was not used to solve the problem of the poor people”, he highlighted.

Light for All

During the event, the expansion of the Luz Para Todos Program was announced to 9,634 families in rural areas of Maranhão by 2026, with an investment of R$482 million. For the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the signed term of commitment must serve families in 99% of Maranhão’s municipalities.

“In 2004, President Lula launched the largest program to combat energy poverty on the planet, our well-known Luz Para Todos. Since then, 17 million people have been included in dignity. And President Lula returned today to leave almost R$500 million to definitively end energy poverty in the State of Maranhão”, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

In another announcement, the government launched the construction of the Graça Aranha renewable energy receiving hub, which will increase the capacity of energy interconnection between the Northeast and Central-West regions of the country.

The work will pass through Maranhão, Tocantins and Goiás. In Maranhão alone, R$9 billion will be invested in the construction of 602 km of transmission lines, crossing 14 municipalities. The project is expected to generate three thousand direct jobs and nine thousand indirect jobs.

Port of Itaqui

During the ceremony, President Lula also signed the service order for the expansion of Berço 98 (an area specialized in solid vegetable bulk) and the renewal of the delegation contract for the Port of Itaqui, the main maritime terminal in the country’s Center-North corridor. , for a period of another 25 years.

According to the government, the expansion will represent an increase of eight million tons per year in the port’s capacity, allowing it to serve more than 106 ships per year.

The Ministry of Sports and the Government of Maranhão signed a term of commitment for the construction of around 30 Community Sports Spaces, which are public facilities consisting of a football field with synthetic grass, half a basketball court, walking track and children’s playground , among other social integration furniture in peripheral areas.