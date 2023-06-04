Federal government canceled release of Danilo Campetti for governor of SP; agent participated in coercive conduct of Lula in 2016

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) removed the federal police officer Danilo César Campetti, who acted as a cabinet advisor to the government of Tarcísio de Freitas, in São Paulo. The agent –who participated in the PT’s coercive conduct in 2016– had been assigned by the PF to the State of São Paulo since December 2022.

The release ended up being canceled by Ricardo Capelli, executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice. he claimed “effective low” at the PF headquarters in São José do Rio Preto (SP). The police officer will present himself on Monday (5.jun.2023).

In the Official Gazette of SP, Campetti’s appointment was published on January 10, 2023.

O Power360 sought out agent Danilo Campetti to ask if he would like to comment on the matter. He declined to comment. The space remains open.

LULA’S PRISON

Lula was arrested on April 7, 2018. The PT was condemned by the former judge Sergio Moro in 2018 for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering in the case of the Guarujá triplex, investigated by the Lava Jato operation. The penalty, previously established by Moro at 9 years and 6 months, was increased in the 2nd Instance by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region) to 12 years and 1 month.

At the time, it was expected that his sentence could be reduced to 4 to 6 years. However, Lula was convicted for the second time, in February 2019, for the case of the Atibaia farm. (SP). Judge Gabriela Hardt, from the 13th Federal Court of Paraná, added another 12 years and 11 months to the sentence. TRF-4 increased prison time to 17 years, 1 month and 10 days.

Lula was released on November 8, 2019. Reason: the STF had determined that the sentence can only be served after the summons “transit on trial”that is, when there is no more appeal.

Despite claiming to be innocent, Lula was only acquitted in 3 of the 10 main cases in which he was accused. The only two convictions, which were the cases considered most “advanced” against the former president, were annulled.