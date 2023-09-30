From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/30/2023 – 20:14

On Saturday night, the 30th, a new medical bulletin was released by the Sírio-Libanês hospital in Brasília about the president Lulawho is recovering from hip surgery.

“The patient Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who underwent total hip arthroplasty surgery on the right and also blepharoplasty on 9/29, spent the afternoon in stable condition.”

And he adds: he “remains hospitalized in an apartment, and under the care of the teams”.

In a press conference held on Friday, the 29th, doctor Dr. Roberto Kalil stated that the surgery began around 12pm and lasted around 3 hours.

The medical team said that Lula also underwent a blepharoplasty, for a small correction of the eyelid in both eyes. This one started at 3pm and ended at 4:16pm.

The high forecast is expected to occur until Tuesday, 3.