Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/30/2023 – 19:56

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spent the afternoon in stable condition, according to a medical bulletin released on Saturday night (30) by the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, where he is hospitalized in Brasília. This Friday (29), Lula underwent surgery to restore the joint in his right hip.

The hospital also reported that the president remains hospitalized in an apartment under the care of teams of doctors Roberto Kalil Filho, who has been following the president for several years; Ana Helena Germoglio, doctor at the Presidency of the Republic; and orthopedist Giancarlo Cavalli Polesello, specialist responsible for the surgery.

The previous bulletin, released in the morning, reported that Lula did physiotherapy sessions.

In a press conference on Friday night, the medical team reported that the surgery was successful and uneventful. During the recovery process, it was already expected that Lula would be able to stand and walk in those first days post-surgery, with the aid of a walker and crutches.

In addition to the orthopedic procedure, Lula underwent blepharoplasty, which involves removing excess skin in the eyelid region. This surgery was not previously reported because it depended on the success of the hip operation.

Lula had osteoarthritis in the head of the femur in his right hip, which is wear and tear on the cartilage that covers the joints, which causes pain and even limitations in movement due to friction between the bones. In recent months, the president has been complaining of pain more frequently.

The surgery consisted of placing prostheses to replace the bone of both the head of the femur and the bone cavity (acetabulum) where it fits, restoring the ability to articulate and move the leg and hip. The expectation is that Lula will remain hospitalized until next Monday (2) or Tuesday (3), depending on the progress of his post-surgical recovery.

The president should feel some pain from the operation for up to two weeks, Polesello said. The prognosis is that within 6 weeks, around a month and a half, he will be fully capable of resuming an intense schedule, including travel.

The next international commitment should be the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the end of November, followed by a visit to Germany, on December 4th and 5th. According to doctors, he will be fully capable of fulfilling these commitments.

After being discharged from hospital, the president will go to Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, from where he will leave over the next few weeks. Lula must undergo physiotherapy sessions and specific exercises.