Four days after the brutal attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is still silent about the bombing attributed to Russia that left dead and injured. The hospital was destroyed last Monday (8). This action occurred amid the largest and most lethal wave of Russian airstrikes in months.

After making statements interpreted as gestures towards dictator Vladimir Putin, Lula has not yet commented on the recent events on Ukrainian soil.

Despite remaining silent about the recent bombings in Ukraine, Lula has been outspoken in his criticism of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the victims of the conflict, particularly Palestinian women and children.

“I want to ask you to show solidarity with the women and children who are dying in Palestine due to the irresponsibility of the Israeli government, which continues to kill women and children,” said Lula during the inauguration of works in São Paulo, in May.

The Brazilian leader has made several gestures towards Vladimir Putin in recent months and has avoided criticizing the Russian. After news of the attacks on the children’s hospital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an official statement and omitted Russia as the perpetrator of the bombing. In its statement, the ministry simply stated that it “reiterates its condemnation of attacks in densely populated areas.”

Russia’s massive missile strikes have hit the capital Kyiv and the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. At least 40 people have been killed and 140 injured in different regions of Ukraine in recent days. The unintercepted missiles have hit residential and commercial buildings, as well as the Okhmatdit Hospital, the country’s largest specialized pediatric hospital. At the children’s hospital, two people were killed and 10 injured.

Authorship of the attacks in Ukraine

Russia has denied responsibility for the attacks and claims, without evidence, that Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire was responsible for the bombing last Monday (8).

The UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, on the other hand, claims to have overwhelming evidence of Russian responsibility for the attacks.