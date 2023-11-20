MP also stipulates the transportation of humanitarian aid by the Air Force and will have a period of 60 days

The Government announced this Monday (November 20, 2023) the release of R$50 million in extraordinary credit for rescue and humanitarian aid in the Middle East. The MP (Provisional Measure) – published in the Official Gazette of the Union – stipulates that the Air Force Command does the “logistical air transport of people, domestic animals and materials and humanitarian support in the conflict region”. The initiative has a term of 60 days, and must be voted on by Congress to come into force after this period. Since the start of the conflict, 1,445 people and 53 animals have been repatriated. On October 30, the government sent 1.5 tons of food to the Gaza Strip. Here’s the complete of the MP (PDF – 172 kB).