Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 22:07

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the party needs to question why it elected a small parliamentary base in relation to previous PT governments and highlighted the work of its political organizers to guarantee the approval of priority proposals in this first year in office. .

In a speech to the PT militants, Lula said that his supporters need to improve their discourse with the population to increase the number of congressmen in the next elections.

“We have to ask ourselves why a party that often thinks in its speech that it has all the truth on the planet only managed to elect 70 deputies. Why so little if we are so good? If we think there could be much more,” he said.

He then reinforced the work of the Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, and his leaders in Congress.

“Rebuild things with a smaller parliamentary base than we already had. It takes a lot of skill from José Guimarães, Jaques Wagner, leaders in the Chamber, and from comrade Padilha, who kills himself all day to try to agree on the approval of something of interest to our government, the Treasury, the Party, each one of us ”, he stated.

Lula said that, in his first terms, he did not have to work as much as in these first 12 months of office. The president reinforced the importance of the State in public investments when there are no private resources available and said that one of the reasons for the non-agreement with the European Union so far involves government purchases.

“The Brazilian economy has to grow. For it to grow, there must be investment. To have investment, there is private investment, when we have a project. But if you don’t have private funds, you have to have public money to make the economy grow, to create jobs and distribute wealth in this country,” he stated.

“That’s why we didn’t make an agreement with the European Union, because we don’t want to give in on government purchases. It’s something for us to serve the government’s interests, to strengthen the industry and make micro, small and medium-sized companies grow”, he added.