President-elect stayed from Monday to Friday in the capital for the 1st time after the election and should return this Sunday

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) intensified its commitments in Brasília to set up its new government and try to unblock the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows breaking the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises – such as the maintenance of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in the year next.

Last week was the 1st that the PT member was in the federal capital on all working days since the election. He arrived on Sunday night (27.Nov.2022) and returned to São Paulo, where he lives, on Friday (2.Dec).

Before leaving Brasilia, the president-elect said he would return to the capital this Sunday night (Dec 4). Lula takes office on January 1, 2023.

In the first weeks after being elected, Lula’s focus was on international politics. He spent 4 days resting from the campaign in Porto Seguro (BA). Afterwards, he spent 2 days in Brasilia. Then he stayed 6 days abroad.

The trip outside Brazil included Egypt, where the president-elect participated in the COP27 (UN Climate Conference), and Portugal, where Lula met the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the prime minister, António Costa.

After the election, the PT member spent most of his time in São Paulo. He also conducts political negotiations from the capital of São Paulo. O Power360 compiled the travels of the president-elect after the 2nd round in the infographic below:

On Monday (5.10), Lula should meet Jake Sulilvan, US security adviser. the appointment was released by the White House🇧🇷 It is a kind of preparation for the visit that the petista should make to the American president, Joe Biden.

The PEC that allows Lula to breach the spending ceiling begins to be discussed at the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) on Tuesday (Dec. 6). The rapporteur must be Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), president of the collegiate, who was not in the PT alliance in the election.

The expectation is that it will be voted on by the committee on the 3rd (6.10) and, the following day, go to the Senate plenary. Then go to the Chamber.

Lula will need to keep an eye on the project negotiations as he has little time to approve the proposal. The absence of the president-elect in Brasilia in the first weeks after the election delayed the project. Congressmen wanted to negotiate directly with Lula, not with his allies.

The president-elect needs the text prepared by the Senate to be palatable to the Chamber.

If deputies make changes, the proposal will need to be reviewed by senators again. Everything needs to be approved by December 22, the last day before the Legislative recess begins.

The fact that the project is a PEC makes the effort difficult. This is the most difficult type of proposal to approve. It needs the votes of at least 3/5 of the total number of senators and deputies in 2 rounds of deliberation in each house. Bills, for example, only need the support of the majority of congressmen present at the sessions.