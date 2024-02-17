Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the Brazilian president sent a message of “encouragement” and classified the meeting as “fantastic”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh. During the bilateral meeting, Lula condemned Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians and agreed on the need for a ceasefire.

The meeting took place before the participation of the Brazilian Chief Executive in the 37th Summit of the African Union, in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

According to the Brazilian government, Shtayyeh thanked Brazil and Lula for the support of the Palestinian people. The prime minister also reinforced the “need for an immediate ceasefire” in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, in addition to calling for the opening of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Watch (38s):

Shtayyeh also stated that there are 30,000 dead and 70,000 injured in the conflict region. Furthermore, he declared that 9,000 people are missing under the rubble of houses and buildings destroyed during the bombings.

The PT member also defended the creation of a Palestinian state “economically viable” as a solution to the impasse in the region and which coexists “in peace and security with Israel, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders”.

The Palestinian Prime Minister also said that Lula gave him a message of “incentive” and classified the meeting as “Fantastic”.

Watch (1min1s):

The meeting takes place 2 days after Lula promised extra financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East. The head of the Brazilian Executive assesses that the eventual cut of Israel's allies from funding to the Palestinians “can have serious consequences”.

JANJA

First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, was also with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. On her official profile on X (formerly Twitter), she published a photo of the meeting. The sociologist appears receiving a kiss from the Palestinian prime minister.

“During President Lula's meeting with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority today, I received this affectionate gesture from Mr Muhammad [sic] Shtayyeh accompanied by jasmine flowers. He reciprocates by saying to give the Palestinian women and children an affectionate hug. My heart is with them! Let us continue in search of a world where everyone can live in peace in their territories, respecting the principles of human dignity”he wrote.