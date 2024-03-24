The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) statedin his profile on X (formerly Twitter), that the government is ready to protect, prevent and repair the damage caused by the floods in Rio de Janeiro and the Holy Spirit. At least 8 and 4 deaths were confirmed in the States, respectively, due to the rains last Saturday (23 March).

Lula's statement comes after the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góessay he spoke with the governor of ES, Renato Casagrande (PSB), to show solidarity with the population of Espírito Santo on behalf of the government and make Civil Defense available.