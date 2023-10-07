President called the action of an extremist group “terrorism” and said that Brazil will spare no effort to avoid escalation

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Saturday (October 7, 2023) that it was shocked by the attack on Israel and asked the international community to resume dialogues for peace in the region. The PT member stated that Brazil will spare no effort to prevent the conflict from escalating, including in front of the UN Security Council.

“Brazil will spare no efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict, including when exercising the Presidency of the UN Security Council. I call on the international community to work to immediately resume negotiations that lead to a solution to the conflict that guarantees the existence of an economically viable Palestinian State, coexisting peacefully with Israel within safe borders for both sides,” published on your profile on X.

Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel this Saturday left at least 40 people dead, according to Magen David Adom (the country’s emergency medical service). The organization further states that “hundreds” are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The real number of victims is estimated to be higher.

Members of the radical Palestinian group infiltrated Israeli territory by land, sea and air. At the same time, Hamas fired rockets from the Gaza Strip. The attacks are concentrated in southern and central Israeli cities – including Jerusalem.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin also repudiated the attacks.

“I repudiate the air and ground attacks, with reports of kidnappings of civilians, coming from Gaza against the territory of the State of Israel. The attacks must cease immediately, as requested by Itamaraty’s position. The resumption of peace talks in the region is essential. My condolences to the families of the victims.”he wrote on your profile on X.