In a letter, the president pledges to guarantee religious freedom and says he will send representatives, but does not justify their absence

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) declined the invitation to participate in the March for Jesus. The event takes place this Thursday (8.jun.2023), starting at 10am, in downtown São Paulo.

In a letter addressed to the apostle Estevam Hernandes, Lula thanked him for the invitation, but said that “unfortunately it will not be possible to participate this year”, without providing a justification. read the full of the text (2 MB).

The petista warned that he will send 2 representatives: the federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT -RJ) and the chief minister of AGU (Attorney General of the Union), Jorge Messias.

In the document, it also mentioned being one of its “greatest pride” having sanctioned, in 2009, the law establishing the National Day of the March for Jesus. Lula concluded the letter by stating his “commitment to guarantee, forever, the full right of every person in this country to continue professing their faith”.