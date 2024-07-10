President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended this Tuesday, the 9th, the reduction of the public deficit without compromising the capacity for investment. He made the statement at a business forum between Brazilians and Bolivians held in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

“Reducing the fiscal deficit without compromising the public investment capacity is a commitment of my administration,” said the PT member. The statement comes after days of market turbulence caused by statements made by the PT member about the Central Bank – the statements caused the dollar to rise.

Earlier, in the same speech, the Brazilian president said that it is necessary to provide political, economic, fiscal, legal and social stability for there to be economic growth.



