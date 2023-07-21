Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 12:06 Share

This Friday, the 21st, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signs decrees that tighten gun control in the country. At an event at the Planalto Palace, the president launches a series of acts on the subject, reducing the limit of weapons that hunters, sport shooters and collectors (CACs) can have access to, in addition to implementing levels of control. The decree signed by the president provides for a progressive migration of arms control from the CACs of the Army Command to the Federal Police.

Easing access to weapons was one of the main measures taken by former President Jair Bolsonaro. The number of weapons registered by CACs from 2018 to July of this year has increased exponentially. Since the transition, it was already known that the new government would issue measures to make access to weapons more difficult. Led by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the issue was also discussed with the Civil House and the Ministry of Defense.

Rules for Shooting Clubs

With the new rule, shooting clubs can no longer operate 24 hours a day. Now the rule provides that these establishments operate only between 6am and 10pm.

These locations must be at least one kilometer away from public or private schools. Shooting clubs will have to comply with conditions for storing ammunition and weapons. Those establishments that do not meet the new parameters will have up to 18 months to comply.

Control must progressively migrate to the PF

Previously, the Army was responsible for regulating and supervising CACs and shooting clubs. Now, registration, inspection and definition of norms become the responsibility of the Federal Police.

This was one of the main impasses in the reformulation of the rules. Until last Thursday, 20, the government had not hit the hammer on the measure. The decision was taken by President Lula after a meeting with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro and the Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa.

The migration of responsibilities will occur based on a cooperation agreement between Defense and the MJSP.