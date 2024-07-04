Activity was terminated in 2022 by the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro; collegiate seeks to compensate families of victims of the dictatorship

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) resumed activities of CEMDP (Special Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances) this Thursday (4.Jul.2024). The recreation indicates the continuity of the collegiate under the same terms provided for by its institution, in December 1995. The CEMDP was extinguished by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in December 2022.

The decision was announced in a dispatch this Thursday (4th July) in the “Official Diary of the Union”. Here is the full (PDF – 77 kB).

The resumption of the commission was a demand from human rights groups. Throughout his third term, Lula was asked to resume the activities of the committee. In April, Justice ministry had ratified the opinion for the reinstallation of CEMDP and forwarded the document to MDH (Ministry of Human Rights).

Among other things, the commission is responsible for mobilizing efforts to locate the remains of victims of the military dictatorship and issuing opinions on compensation for family members. The commission is associated with the MDH.