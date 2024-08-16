Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 21:38

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will appear starting this Friday, the 16th, on the social networks of PT candidates and parties allied to city halls and municipal chambers with a speech along the lines of “us against them”. According to the calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), August 16 marks the beginning of the campaign.

“When we returned to the federal government, we found almost everything dismantled by those who were there before us,” says the president in the video that was recorded last Saturday, the 10th, at the PT headquarters in Brasília. Without mentioning the name of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula also states that his opponents “scattered weapons of death instead of delivering books and medicines,” giving a national tone to the race for mayoralties.

Since December 2023, when the PT held an electoral conference, Lula has said that this year’s disputes, despite being municipal, will be a kind of third round between him and Bolsonaro.

“You know that we are working hard to rebuild the country,” the president now observes in the recording that will debut on the digital media of PT candidates and allies this Friday, the 16th, and may be broadcast on radio and TV from the 30th, when free electoral propaganda begins.

“Important programs for the people, such as Farmácia Popular, Minha Casa Minha Vida and Mais Médicos, were at a standstill. There were no resources for school meals, hospitals or roads. They distributed deadly weapons instead of delivering books and medicine. But, little by little, we are putting the country back on track,” Lula highlights in the video.

When asking for votes for PT candidates and parties with which he has formed an alliance, he once again resorts to the discourse of polarization to confront Bolsonarism. “Because we cannot allow hatred and lies to continue to reign in this country,” he insists.

For the first time in its history, the PT will not have its own candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. In the capital of São Paulo, the party is supporting Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), with Marta Suplicy as his running mate, who administered the city from 2001 to 2004 and returned to the PT ranks in February after nine years away.

The PT will have its own candidate in only 13 capitals. In municipalities with more than 100,000 voters, it will support 84 names from other parties, including the PSB, MDB, and PSDB. The list also includes parties from the Centrão, such as União Brasil and Republicanos, which hold ministries in the Lula government.

In practice, since the impeachment of then-president Dilma Rousseff in 2016, the PT has been losing city halls. Today, it administers 265 throughout the country. Of this total, only four are in the state of São Paulo (Araraquara, Diadema, Mauá and Matão) and none in the capital.