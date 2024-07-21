Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2024 – 19:45

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Monday, the 22nd, in a meeting scheduled for 3:30 pm at the Planalto Palace. Lula had already met with Blair in September of last year, when they discussed “international geopolitics, the prospects for the developing world and Brazil’s main contributions to improving global governance.”

At 4:30 p.m., Lula will meet with representatives from several ministries. In addition to the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, the following are expected to participate: the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa; Education, Camilo Santana; Health, Nísia Trindade; the executive secretary of the Treasury, Dario Durigan; the executive secretary of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Cristina Kiomi Mori; he will also meet with the president of the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI), Ricardo Cappelli; and the secretary of Digital Government of the MGI, Rogerio Souza Mascarenhas.

Lula’s agenda also includes a meeting with the acting special secretary for legal affairs of the Civil House, Marcos Rogerio de Souza, at 2:40 pm.