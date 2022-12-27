The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), should meet this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) with Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) in Brasilia. The purpose of the meeting is to define the ministry that the emedebista should occupy in the next government.

The petista intends to announce the remaining names to compose his government by Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022). Altogether, Lula’s Esplanada should be composed of 37 ministers.

Struggling to find a position for Tebet, Lula is considering nominating her for Planning. The petista had considered other positions, such as the Ministry of Social Development, Cities or the Environment.

In the case of the first two folders, there was a strong reaction from PT members and other allies against the idea. The fear is that, by managing programs such as Bolsa Família (currently called Auxílio Brasil) and actions such as infrastructure works, the emedebista would have a great window to run again for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026.

With regard to the Environment, Tebet signaled that Lula should speak with Marina Silva (Network). The former minister must once again take over the portfolio.

Without many options, Lula started to consider Tebet for Planning. Both talked about the possibility last week and should meet again on Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022), in Brasília.

Petistas, however, consider that Tebet has an economic profile very different from that of Fernando Haddad (PT), which could create tension between the 2 in government.

However, the future finance minister praised the senator on Monday (Dec. 26) by saying that she has the right profile to eventually assume the Ministry of Planning in the new government.

“She is a very qualified politician, a person who knows how to work in a team. A person who was running for president has a lot of respectability. I don’t see any difficulty with that. On the contrary. He is a person who added during the campaign”, said.

Tebet was a candidate for president in 2022. She had 4.16% of the votes. In the 2nd round, she was one of the most important reinforcements for the PT campaign. Simone’s term in the Senate, however, ends in February 2023.