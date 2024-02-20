The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, received this Tuesday (20) a demonstration of support from the president of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, after having generated a diplomatic crisis with Israel for comparing the country's offensive in the Strip of Gaza with the Nazi Holocaust.

Through his account on Israeli armed forces in Gaza with the Holocaust.

“I express my full solidarity with President Lula of Brazil. In Gaza, there is a genocide and thousands of children, women and elderly civilians are being cowardly murdered. Lula only told the truth and the truth must be defended, or barbarism will annihilate us”, stated the leftist leader.

“The entire region must unite so that the 'violence in Gaza' ceases immediately. The International Court of Justice's ruling on Israel must generate application and consequences in the diplomatic relations of all countries in the world”, he concluded.

Earlier this week, the Israeli government reacted with indignation to Lula's statements and declared the Brazilian president “persona non grata” on his territory, demanding an apology. Brazil, in turn, recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer.

Petro is one of Israel's main critics. The Colombian president had already made statements similar to those of Lula on previous occasions, such as comparing a speech by the Israeli Defense Minister with statements by Nazis, which led the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend the export of defense material to Colombia .

In addition to Petro, other leaders of the Latin American left also expressed their support for the Brazilian president. This is José Mujica, former president of Uruguay, who wrote through his account on X, without directly mentioning the diplomatic crisis between the Brazilian government and Israel, “Viva Lula, viva Brasil.”