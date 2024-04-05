“To travel and work for Brazil you also have to have style”, said the president upon receiving the gift from João Campos

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received as a gift from the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), a pair of socks with a capybara print. The meeting took place this Friday (April 5, 2024), in the capital of Pernambuco.

“I don’t know which one is more stylish, your socks, [Geraldo] Alckmin or whether it is [Ricardo] Stuckert. Mine isn’t, no”the mayor said to the president while lifting the hem of his pants to show his gray accessory. “But I bought you a sock with a capybara, which is the symbol of the city […] The president's stylish sock“, he concluded.

“To travel and work in Brazil you have to have style too”stated the president on his social networks when showing off the gift.

Recently, he also appeared with socks printed with the face of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. On another occasion, he wore a pair with the emblem of Corinthians, the football team he supports.

In December, he wore a pair of socks with the figure of Santa Claus at “Natal dos Catadores” and another set printed with colorful cacti during the National Youth Conference, on December 14th.