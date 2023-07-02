President wanted to honor the women’s team before Sunday’s match; Lula will be in Bahia and will not attend the game

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) received this Saturday afternoon (July 1, 2023) a black national team shirt with the name of the player Vinícius Jr, who was a victim of racism more than once in the last European season. The gift was given by the president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues. In addition to Vini Jr.’s shirt, Lula also won a shirt with the number 10 of the women’s national team. This is not the 1st time that the petista has received gifts from CBF presidents. In 2012, the PT won from the then president of the institution, José Maria Marin, a personalized team shirt with his name and the number 13, from the Workers’ Party. The Chief Executive received the clothes during a visit to the training session of the Brazilian women’s team at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The petista wanted to honor the players before the match. On the day of the game, Lula will be in Bahia, so she will not be able to attend.