The state-owned company will not distribute the extraordinary profit and this led to an abrupt drop in the share price after announcing results 33.8% lower than in 2022

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive on Monday (March 11, 2024), at 3pm, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, at Palácio do Planalto. It will be the first meeting between the two after the state-owned company decided not to distribute extraordinary dividends – the extra payment that companies make to their investors –, which led to a sharp drop in the share price.

The topic should be on the agenda of both, as well as the oil company's balance sheet. In 2023, Petrobras had a result 33.8% lower than 2022. On Thursday (7 March 2024), the oil company announced a net profit of R$ 124.6 billion in 2023, the 2nd highest in the company's history. On the same day, the Board of Directors decided not to approve the distribution of extra earnings to its shareholders.

The episode puts at risk the permanence of Jean Paul Prates, already weakened in the position of CEO of the state-owned company. Since last year, ministers Rui Costa (Civil House) and Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) have harshly criticized his management. Lula has only watched it until now. The PT member's silence, to a certain extent, is read as tacit support for Costa and Silveira.

On the 5th, the Petrobras Board approved the proposal to forward to the AGO (Ordinary General Assembly), which will take place on April 25th, a distribution of dividends equivalent to R$ 14.2 billion, that is, the minimum foreseen in its policy. Another R$43 billion will be retained in a statutory reserve, a mechanism created in 2023 with the approval of a new statute of the state-owned company.

The reserve, according to the current rule, separates resources for the payment of future dividends, and can also be used to buy back shares, absorb losses and incorporate into the share capital. However, there is a fear in the market that the Lula government will introduce a new change to allow this reserve to be used to expand investments.

According to an investigation by the Power360, the board of the largest Brazilian company was divided regarding the distribution of extra profits to shareholders. Guided by Lula, government advisors defended the retention of extraordinary dividends while minority shareholders voted in favor of the proceeds.

Prates said he tried to find a middle ground, dividing the R$43 billion half and half. Half would be used to pay extraordinary dividends and the other would go to the reserve. However, government advisors, appointed by the Ministry of Mines Energy and the Civil House, were against it.

Although the decision also impacts the government's cash flow, Petrobras' main shareholder, Lula's vision is that the state-owned company should be more of an inducer of national development than a profitable company that remunerates its investors well. The PT member's objective is for the oil company to be one of the engines of the country's growth in his 3rd term.

Officially, Petrobras says that the amount allocated to the reserve will only be used to pay future dividends. Justifies that The investments approved by the state-owned company for 2024 and 2025 will increase the company's outflow of resources and will impact future dividends. Therefore, according to the board, this reserve account would guarantee that shareholders would continue to receive good earnings in these years.

“The reserve account for capital remuneration is new. It was created as a statutory change. It is an account to distribute dividends over the timeline. It is a dividend and will be paid as a dividend, but the timing may vary and differ throughout the year because of a future event that may reduce the dividend. But those who are with us in the long term know that this dividend will be there for them”said Prates in an interview on Friday (8th March).

The market reacted negatively. Petrobras lost R$55.3 billion in market value on the 6th, according to data from financial consultant Einar Rivero, from Elos Ayta Consultoria. Ordinary shares (PETR3) closed the day with a drop of 10.37% on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Preferreds (PETR4) fell 9.14%.