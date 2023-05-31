Bilateral meeting was requested by Gustavo Petro, who came to Brazil to participate in the meeting of South American leaders

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) receives this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) his counterpart from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency. The Colombian arrived at the venue at 9:26 am for a bilateral meeting. On Tuesday (30.May.2023), the 2 heads of state participated in the meeting with the presidents of 9 other countries in South America. Peru sent the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, because President Dina Boluarte is prevented from leaving the country. Also on Tuesday, Lula held two other bilateral meetings: with the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and with the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali. On Monday, Lula received the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with state visit honors.