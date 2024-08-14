Brazil does not want the bilateral relationship with Argentina to suffer due to Javier Milei’s outbursts against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the non-existent relationship between the presidents. So, if he cannot receive his counterpart, he invites his main rival, the second most powerful politician in the neighboring country. Lula received the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, in Brasilia on Tuesday. The Brazilian president thus sent a message to the Argentine, who in July stood up his counterparts at a Mercosur summit and a few days later offended Lula by dedicating his first trip as president to Brazil to participate with former president Jair Bolsonaro in a conclave of far-rightists. And, by meeting with Kicillof, the leader of the Brazilian Workers’ Party supported, in passing, the Peronist leader in the midst of the scandal over the complaint of sexist violence against former president Alberto Fernández.

The Brazilian government has stressed the economic nature of the visit to Brasilia by the governor of Buenos Aires, Argentina’s most populous and industrialised province. For this reason, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, participated alongside Lula in the meeting, which lasted 80 minutes. During the meeting, “they exchanged views on the Argentine economy, its current challenges, in particular, the recession, the increase in unemployment, poverty and deindustrialisation,” according to a note from the Brazilian Presidency. This was on the economic and political level. But they also had time to discuss the perspectives of Peronism and “the relations between the different ideological currents” of the movement, the statement added.

The governor of Buenos Aires had previously met with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who heads the Ministry of Industry and is the Brazilian government’s liaison with the business world and investors.

Kicillof is not only the governor of the most populated province and with the greatest political and economic weight in Argentina, but he is also one of the main representatives of the opposition to Milei’s government. The governor of Buenos Aires is one of the few leaders with real power who come from Kirchnerism, although he maintains a relationship not free of tensions with former president Cristina Kirchner, of whom he was Minister of Economy.

While the far-right president promotes market freedom as the solution to all problems and defines himself as “the mole that destroys the State from within,” Kicillof supports from the ranks of Peronism a model based on the presence and intervention of the state apparatus to regulate economic and social life.

While Milei has cut off dialogue with Lula, whom he has called a “corrupt communist” and has refused to apologize, Kicillof is trying to build ties with the Brazilian government, which he considers to be on the same political and ideological wavelength as him. Faced with the dismantling of the public administration that the Argentine executive is implementing, which includes cutting national funds for the provinces and suspending infrastructure works, the governor is seeking to increase direct economic cooperation with Brazil, through investments and productive projects.

The Brazilian president and the governor of Buenos Aires also discussed the political scenario in South America and the obstacles to the process of regional integration, one of Lula’s obsessions, an increasingly difficult objective in view of the polarization that the continent is suffering and open crises such as the one in Venezuela.

