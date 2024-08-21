Eliziane Gama and Soraya Thronicke said they wanted at least one woman in the race; PT member said he would not interfere

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received this Tuesday (20.Aug.2024) the pre-candidates for the presidency of the Senate Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) and Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. They asked for the meeting to inform about the agreement they made to have at least one woman in the 2025 race. The PT member, however, responded that a president of Power does not interfere in the elections of others.

The meeting did not appear directly on Lula’s agenda, which was scheduled for a meeting only with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, at 6 p.m. About an hour late, the meeting began with him and the senators. Thronicke and Eliziane took a photo with the president, which was taken by Ricardo Stuckert, the PT’s photographer and the President’s Office photographer.

Despite avoiding making any commitments, the president reportedly told the senators that it is very significant to have women in such disputes. The person who presides over the Senate also holds the position of president of the National Congress.

In an interview with Poder360 Earlier this month, Thronicke said that favoritism David Alcolumbre (União-AP) to take command of the Senate in February 2025 is uncertain.

According to the congresswoman, who was launched as a candidate for the presidency of the Upper House by Podemos, there is some discontent surrounding Alcolumbre’s name.

Despite not mentioning any public support, the Lula government should support the candidacy of Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), an ally since the beginning of Lula’s 3rd term.

WOMEN’S AGENDA

At the time, the senator had already said that she had sought support from the government, but had not been successful so far. Now, she has heard that Lula should not interfere in the election. The president has already said that he does not intend to officially support any name in the Senate or the Chamber.

Still, the senators left the meeting with at least one more pre-scheduled meeting. This is because First Lady Janja da Silva was not at the meeting on Tuesday (August 20). Therefore, it was agreed that there would be a new schedule so that the First Lady could also take a photo with both of them.

The senators’ idea is that there needs to be at least one woman in the race. Therefore, they have formed a partnership to be pre-candidates and, closer to the election, decide which one has the best chance of winning. This one will be the official candidate.