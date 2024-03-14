Petista discusses the new Brazilian football and its potential for growth in a meeting with Alessandro Barcellos this Thursday (14th March)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received this Thursday (14 March 2024) the president of Sport Club Internacional, Alessandro Barcellos. On the occasion, the PT member received a team t-shirt personalized with his name and discussed the new Brazilian football and its potential for growth based on aligned relationships between different national entities.