President of the Spanish government is expected to arrive in Brazil on March 6; French leader should disembark on the 27th

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive two European heads of state in March. The president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, will come on March 6th. At the end of the month, on March 27, Lula will receive the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The information was confirmed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Power360.