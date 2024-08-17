Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 15:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with 35 leaders of the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) this Saturday, the 17th. It was the first meeting of its kind under the current PT administration. The meeting took place at Granja do Torto, in Brasília.

According to ministers and movement leaders who spoke to the press after the meeting, there will be a new meeting in 30 or 40 days to evaluate the progress of the demands presented this Saturday. Lula and the PT have historically been close to the MST, but the relationship has had friction on several occasions.

The movement’s main national leader, João Paulo Rodrigues, said the MST left the meeting satisfied. “We found an excited president who reaffirmed his commitment to agrarian reform,” he said.

Ministers Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development) and Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat) said that the main discussions were about credit for the countryside, with the reduction of bureaucracy, and the settlement of families – there are 65 thousand camped, according to the movement.