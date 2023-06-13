President is meeting with Daniela Carneiro at the Planalto Palace; allies of the president are waiting for an exchange still in this 3rd

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is meeting this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) with the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, at the Planalto Palace. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaalso participates in the meeting, which could seal Carneiro’s departure from office.

In April, Carneiro asked to leave the party, accused of harassment by the party’s national directorate. She wants to leave for just cause so as not to lose her mandate as a federal deputy for breaking party loyalty, as determined by the Law 9096 of 1995.

Since then, the minister’s permanence was being questioned, since, with Carneiro’s resignation, the party would lose a ministry in the government.

In addition to Tourism, União Brasil is in charge of 2 other portfolios: Regional Integration, with Waldez Góes, and Communications, with Juscelino Filho. Góes, however, is not affiliated with União Brasil, but with PDT. He is counted as part of the party quota because he was nominated by the senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

Daniela’s husband, Wagner dos Santos Carneiro, known as wagon (Republicans), met with Lula on June 7 to ask for the woman to remain in the ministry. He is mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), in the Baixada Fluminense region, and supported the president in the region during the election campaign.

Daniela intends to join the Republicans, the same party as her husband. However, the caption has already said that it will not go to the base of the government. The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitasbelongs to the party and is seen as one of the main names of the right for the 2026 presidential race, hence the resistance of the acronym in assuming a post in the 1st echelon of the Lula government.